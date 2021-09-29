Zimbabwe: Seh Calaz Warns Against Comparing Nutty O Against Bigger Artists

29 September 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Stephen Tsamba

POPULAR Zimdancehall artist Seh Calaz has urged Zimbabweans to stop comparing fellow chanter Nutty O to bigger artists after the release of his acclaimed debut album, Mustard Seed.

While many have claimed that the hitmaker outshined artists with a larger fanbase with his latest project, even dubbing it the best album of the year, Seh Calaz says it is too early and unfair to compare him against more established musicians.

"Let the child do his things and let the music play. Do not make enemies for him because you want likes. The Mbare youth did well," Seh Calaz said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

The Mabhanditi hitmaker went to say that no one will lose anything by giving Nutty O his props without comparing him to the other artists and that the chanter is doing his part in the industry.

"You will not die if you say Nutty did well without dissing the next artist, listen here, he is doing his part and moving with his vision. He has no beef with anyone so please let us celebrate that," he further said.

"Where he is going to the international level, he needs all our support as Zimbabweans and we are few with different incomes as well. Remember if you compare him to those artists with larger fanbases, even those who supported him won't see where he has done well and, in the end, he will be viewed as a threat."

Mustard seed was released on September 24 and was executive produced by Nutty O and popular Zimdancehall producer DJ Tamuka.

