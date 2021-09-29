Zimbabwe: Zim Artists Battle for AFRIMA Awards

LOCAL artists will clash in the battle for prestigious continental gongs at the annual All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) set for November.

This comes after a nominations list was released ahead of the 2021 awards ceremony which will be held in Lagos, Nigeria from the 19th to 20th of November.

Rising dancehall musician, Nutty O's 'Safe' and Ex Q's single 'Wakatemba' featuring Tocky Vibes will battle for the Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Reggae, Ragga and Dancehall award while South African based Amapiano queen, Sha Sha and Tamy Moyo contend for the Best Female Artist in Southern Africa trophy.

'Safe' and 'Wakatemba' were nominated alongside A2 Di Fulani 'Te Tewto', Bebe Cool 'Make a Wish', Mykey Shewa 'Fendata', Patoranking 'Abule', Rosa Ree 'That Gal', Ruger 'Bounce' and Stonebwoy ft. Davido 'Activate'.

While Sha Sha and Tamy Moyo will lock horns with

South African music luminaries, Busiswa, Dj Zinhle, Kelly Khumalo, Makhadzi, Kamo Mphela, Nomcebo Zikode, Zanda Zakuza, Shekhinah and Zambia's songstress Cleo Ice Queen.

Contemporary artist, Jah Prayzah was also nominated for the Best Male Artist in Southern Africa award.

The nominations list comprises more than 400 songs from African artists in 30 continental and 10 regional categories.

Hadja Kobele a member of the AFRIMA's international jury said almost 9 000 songs had been submitted.

He said: "we believe we gave Africans and the world the very best nominations and songs in line with the 8 880 songs received under the year in review."