Somalia: Somali Foreign Minister Holds Phone Talks With His Sudanese Counterpart

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mohamed Abdilrazak Mahmoud, made a telephone call on Monday with his Sudanese counterpart, Dr. Mariam Sadiq Mahdi, during which bilateral relations between the two sister countries were examined And how to boost and deepen it even more.

While contacting Mohamed emphasized the close historical relations and commonalities between the two countries, referring to the failed coup attempt that took place at dawn Tuesday (21 September) against the legitimate state institutions in Sudan, and declared the full stand and solidarity of Somalia with Sudan in All actions he takes to confront any threat to his security and stability.

The Somali Foreign Minister indicated the importance of Sudan encouraging the member states of the League of Arab States to fulfill their pledges at the last ministerial meeting to provide financial support in the Somali elections to complete its operations.