Tunis/Tunisia — 19 more infections of coronavirus were registered in the governorate of Gabes following the publication of 174 tests.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the region has reported 22,132 cases including 21,875 Coordinator of Health Cell in Gabes Houssine Jobrane told TAP on Tuesday.

24 COVID patients are currently staying in various local hospitals including 4 in ICU at the University Hospital of Gabes.