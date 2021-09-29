Liberia: President Weah Authorizes Loan Repayment Reprieve to Omega Marketers

28 September 2021
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, in continuation of his progressive policies intended to improve the wellbeing of marketers and the entire citizenry, has authorized loan repayment reprieve for Red Light Marketers who were relocated to the Omega Market.

The relocation of marketers from Red Light to the new spacious Omega Market, however intended to create sanity in the commercial district of Paynesville, apparently disrupted normal flow of business yields for the marketers that in turn has impeded their commitment to settling loan obligations to lending institutions.

In order to provide some cushion for the marketers, President Weah recently requested the Central Bank of Liberia to prevail on commercial banks and lending organizations to give a period of reprieve for obligated marketers to recuperate from impact of the relocation exercise.

Subsequently, the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has granted a three-month moratorium on loan repayment for all marketers recently affected by the relocation exercise from the Red Light market.

In a CBL mandate, commercial banks and other licensed financial institutions are required to reschedule their loan collection program for the designated months beginning October 1, 2021 and ending December 31, 2021.

The gesture by President George Manneh Weah will ease the burden posed by the apparent disruption in market activities by the movement of stalls to the new Omega site in Paynesville may have caused some merchants - rendering them unable to meet their loan obligations.

The Central Bank has also given Commercial Banks and licensed micro-finance institutions that have "exposures" to the relocated marketers, three months dispensation on their "regulatory classification and provision" of the affected loan facilities.

All those who qualify are asked to contact their respective banks for more details regarding the scheme.

On August 17, 2021, President Weah convened an emergency disaster management and stakeholders meeting at which time he set up a special committee to work with the Central Bank of Liberia for the deferment of Red Light Marketers loan repayment.

During his many visits to the Omega area to assess construction works, the President was made aware of the financial difficulty some marketers would have faced with the relocation exercise and they sought his intervention. The arrangement by the Government of Liberia is intended to mitigate the burden the interruption has caused.

Meanwhile, the construction of additional structures and new pathways that began on the new market ground some months ago in order to make it habitable for thousands of marketers is nearing completion.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X