Egypt: Sisi Delegates Defense Minister to Lay Wreath At Nasser's Tomb

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Tuesday delegated Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki to take part in a commemoration marking the 51th anniversary of late Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser.

The defense minister laid a wreath at the tomb of Egypt's charismatic pan-Arabist president, who died from a heart attack in Cairo aged 52 on September 28,1970.

Zaki conveyed the greetings and appreciation of President Sisi and the Egyptian people to the Nasser family in recognition of his patriotic and devoted efforts to raise Egypt's status at the regional and international levels, as well as his courageous endeavors to support Arab peoples in their quest for independence and freedom.

The commemoration was attended by a galaxy of military top-brass and the family of the late leader.