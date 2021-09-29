Somalia: PM Speaks On the Election and Political Crisis

28 September 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)
By Omar Nor

Somali PM Roble's speech at Afisyoni focused on the elections, urging regional administrations to complete the Upper House seats as soon as possible.

He called on the people of Somalia to take part in the security and stability of the country and to avoid anything that could lead to suspicion and insecurity.

The prime minister said that there is no major dispute at the moment and instructed the Somali people to protect the stability of the country and not to allow Al-Shabaab to take advantage of the crisis.

"I urge the Somali people to maintain stability and not allow al-Shabaab to take advantage of it, and to stay away from anything that creates suspicion or disturbance," Roble said.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister reiterated that the perpetrators of the Ikraan Tahlil murder will be in the hands of the people today or tomorrow and will be held accountable.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X