Cameroon: CPDM Basic Organs - Beyond the Tensions

The renewal of the executives of the basic organs of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) is gradually becoming history with the high point being the election of the members of the executives of Sections that was programmed for September 17 to 25, 2021.

As any electoral operation in a democracy, that of the CPDM Sections has been characterised by isolated cases of tension with open confrontation between members of rival camps notice in some sections, fierce competition between rival lists in others and simple consensus in others. Prior to the September 17- 25, 2021, the period set aside for the election of executives of the different sections, many hot spots were identified where competition was going to be fierce. During the election proper the envisaged fierce competition spiralled into some cases of open physical confrontation. For instance, the tension between rival factions led by Celestin Ketcha Courtes and Eric Niat in Bangangté led to standstill warranting the intervention of the West Regional Governor, Awa Fonka Augustin with calls for peace and calm. The electoral process could not respect the September 25, 2021 time limit and elections were reportedly programmed for September 27, 2021. Similar incidents of confrontations were reported in Dja-et- Lobo specifically in Bengbis, tension was reported in Mfoundi III Section in Yaounde, in Sanaga Maritime and Mungo. The tensions that at times spiralled into excesses demonstrated the passion and vitality in the CPDM and indicated the desire of many to accede to positions of leadership at the level of the sections.

Despite all these, the electoral operation was guided by the circular of the National President of the CPDM, President Paul Biya signed on July 8, 2021 and the accompanying text of implementation signed by the Secretary General of the Central Committee, Jean Nkuete on July 11, 2021. The Secretary General dispatched senior party officials to all the sections to oversee the renewal process whose mission was more importantly to ensure the respect of the criteria and conditions laid down by the party hierarchy.

All in all, the electoral process is over in a vast majority of CPDM Sections both within the country and abroad. Senior party officials have been expressing satisfaction at the way the renewal operation was conducted. Many new Section Presidents and other members have emerged in the executives of many sections of the party. Some of the officials have been elected after serious competition and others through consensus.