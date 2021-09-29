Cameroon: 76th United Nations General Assembly - Minrex Delivers President Biya's Message

The speech highlighted efforts made by government in promoting democracy and a return to normalcy in conflict-affected zones.

External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella represented the President of the Republic, Paul Biya at the 76th United Nations General Assembly which held in New York during which he presented the speech of the Head of State at the policy-making organ of the UN. Deliberations which started on September 21, 2021 unfolded under the theme,"Building resilience through hope to recover from Covid-19, rebuild sustainable response to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people and revitalise the United Nations." The session was opened by the President of the UN General Assembly, Abdullah Shahid, after a speech of the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

In accordance with the planned schedule, the Minister of External Relations read the speech of the President of the Republic which mentioned efforts made in advancing democracy and the promotion of good governance. He noted that the government of Cameroon was acting in a spirit of dialogue and cooperation. The Minister added that measures undertaken by the Head of State to manage the security situation in the North West, South West and Far North Regions of the country are producing a number of positive strides. Cameroon, he noted, remains committed to the fundamental values of good governance and democracy. The Minister was assisted in deliberations by Cameroon's Permanent Representative to the UN. Meanwhile, Minister Mbella Mbella also had audiences with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, during which both personalities reviewed cooperation ties between Cameroon and the UN Agency, the Deputy Secretary General of the UN, Amina Jane Mohammed, amongst others.

General debates at General Assembly centre on democracy and human rights, necessity to protect the rights of minority groups, elimination of new weapons, combatting trafficking in persons, environmental protection and sustainable development.

In his statement to the General Debate of the 76th session, the UN Secretary cautioned world leaders on the threats being faced by mankind, citing the Covid-19 pandemic, climate crisis and the rest in Afghanistan and other countries as examples. The UN Scribe express fear that the world is creeping towards two different sets of economic, trade, financial and technology rules, two divergent approaches in the development of artificial intelligence, and ultimately, two different military and geopolitical strategies. "I am here to sound the alarm: The world must wake up. We are on the edge of an abyss, and moving in the wrong direction. Our world has never been more threatened. Or more divided. We face the greatest cascade of crises in our lifetimes," he bemoaned.