Nigeria: Unknown Gunmen Kill Chike Akunyili, Husband to Ex-DG of NAFDAC, Dora Akunyili

29 September 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Idowu Bankole

Unknown assailants have, on Wednesday, killed Chike Akunyili, the husband to late ex-DG of NAFDAC, Dora Akunyili in Abuja.

Reports have it that Chike Akunyili was killed in the early hours of Wednesday while on his way to attending a memorial in honour of his late wife, Professor Dora Akunyili, in Abuja.

A call by vanguard to the eldest son was not taken as of the time of filing this report.

But a source close to the family, who preferred anonymity, has confirmed the killing but declined further comments.

Details later

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X