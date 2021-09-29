Nigeria: Anambra Mayhem - CP Orders Parties to Submit Schedule of Rallies

FOLLOWING the recent attacks on some members of political parties during their rallies in Nnewi and Nnobi by unknown gunmen in which four lives were lost and some vehicles set ablaze, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Tony Olofu has directed political parties participating in the forthcoming governorship election in the state to submit the schedule of their rallies to the command.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said the schedule would help police ensure security in all venues of political activities.

He said: "The CP alluded to the fact that campaigns are a critical part of the electioneering process. This, therefore, will enable the police high command provide adequate security for the safety of participants at such events.

"This will also help the command deploy other tactical and operational units, as well as traffic control policemen to strategic points to ensure that the existing public safety and order in the state is sustained.

"The teams are expected to carry out security patrols, surveillance, traffic control and patrols in conjunction with sister security agencies.

"This will definitely prevent hoodlums from launching attacks on unsuspecting party faithful and properly secure such events.

"The CP however, admonishes such officers that would be deployed for this assignment to display high level of professionalism and operate within the context of the law.

"He also called on members of the public to coordinate themselves and cooperate with the police and other security agencies in the course of discharging their constitutional responsibilities".