Nigeria: Anambra Guber - INEC Gears Up, Fixes Damaged Facilities

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has reviewed its preparations for the conduct of the Anambra governorship election scheduled for November 6, 2021.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye who disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja said most of the commission's facilities damaged earlier in the year have now been fixed in readiness for the election.

He said the Commission noted that appreciable progress has been made in fixing the facilities which were destroyed during the May 23, 2021 attack on its offices.

"The burnt stores have been rebuilt and ready to receive materials, while the repairs of the Collation Centre and other affected facilities are almost completed", he stated.

According to him, the display of the preliminary register, arising from the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) has been done and it is being cleaned-up.

"In line with the Timetable and Schedule of Activities, the Commission will publish the official Register of Voters and the final list of nominated candidates for the election on 7th October 2021. The Permanent Voters' Cards (PVCs) of the new registrants will be ready for collection on or shortly after 7th October. Registrants will be notified accordingly through their respective email addresses and telephone numbers when their PVCs are ready for collection.

"The last day for submission of names of polling agents for the election to the Electoral Officer of the Local Government Areas by political parties is 21st October, while political campaigns will end on 4th November.

"The Commission is determined to conduct a good election in Anambra State. We enjoin all critical stakeholders to continue to display decorum and conduct their activities in the best traditions of liberal democracy", he added.