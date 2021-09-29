Liberia: 10 Liberian Businesses Qualify for Growth Accelerator Liberia Programme Semi-Finals

Monrovia — The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with iCampus Liberia, Growth Africa and the Business StartUp Center-Monrovia, has selected 10 Liberian Businesses as finalist for its Growth Accelerator Liberia Programme.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as poverty and inequality prevalent; Growth Accelerator Liberia has been launched to aid long term recovery efforts and support measures that reduce socio-economic impacts on the vulnerable and contribute to economic development.

The program is meant to support impactful Liberian entrepreneurs to scale up their ventures through access to technical assistance, mentorship and co-financing.

The Growth Accelerator Liberia initiative kicked off on August 27th, 2021 with the launch of its application process; which lasted until 10th of September 2021.

For the ten (10) days period of the application process which involved online and hard copies application forms, about 167 (One hundred sixty seven) applications were received from businesses in nine Counties in Liberia despite the project targeting seven (7) Counties.

The primary Counties includes; Grand Gedeh, Grand Cape Mount, Lofa, Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Nimba and Sinoe counties.

The Businesses selected are; Kodah Enterprises (Poultry), LIBRA Sanitation, Evergreen Enterprise and Trading Inc., The Lunch Box, Modern Agro Corporation, Youmtornor Enterprise and Developmental Services Inc., Ma-Bandu's Steel Mill, Nimba Venture Inc., Nimba Venture Inc. Redimere Chocolate and Wungko's Farm. An Independent Investment Committee comprising representative from; Liberia Chamber of Commerce, Liberia Business Association, Central Bank of Liberia and Ministry of Commerce and Industries vetted and selected the ten (10 ) Businesses.

The selected Businesses will participate in a series of training, workshops, mentorings, including a 3-day business development bootcamp from September 29 - October 1, 2021 in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County. The Growth Accelerator Programme is being set up to support growth stage and established businesses that are viable, effective and impactful, particularly in accelerating economic growth and activity amid COVID19 recovery efforts.