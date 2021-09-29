Liberian Referees to Officiate World Cup Qualifiers After a Decade

Monrovia — A team of Liberians will officiate a World Cup qualifier after more than 10 years.

Hassan Corneh, Sekou Kanneh, Joel Doe and George Rogers will serve as referee, assistant referees number one and number two and fourth official when Burkina Faso take on Djibouti at the Grand Stade de Marrakech in Morocco on 11 October.

Sam Kortie officiated a 2010 World Cup qualifier when Sierra Leone lost 1-0 to Nigeria at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown on 7 June 2008.

Kortie was assisted by Buster Snyder as assistant referee number one, Augustine Gooding as assistant referee number two and Stanley Konah as fourth official, who were all FIFA-badged officials.

Idrissa Kaba, who served as secretary-general of the Liberia Football Association from April 2010 to December 2011, officiated a 2002 World Cup qualifier when Sierra Leone defeated Sao Tomé & Principe 4-0 in Freetown on 22 April 2000.

Kaba was assisted by Buster Snyder as assistant referee number #1, Jacob Geetoe as assistant referee number #2 and Spencer Harris as fourth official, who were all FIFA-badged officials.