Liberia: District 17 Wins Montserrado County District League

Monrovia — Montserrado County District 17 has been crowned champions of the LFA Montserrado County District Tournament.

District 17 defeated District 15 in post-match penalties after 90-minutes and extra time of play which ended goalless at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium on sunday September 26, 2021

The match was the District 17 second Post-match penalties victory in the tournament after eliminating District 4 in the Semi-final.

District 17 reached the final after edging District 4 in a nervy 8-7 penalty shoot out victory after regulation ended scoreless.

In contrast, District 15 reached the final after a comprehensive 3-1 win of District 5 with Marlon Harrison and Mark Karlay again on the score sheet.

Sunday's match was a delight to watch as both teams displayed classical football but District 17 had to play a man down for the extra time when their captain was sent out at the close of the full ninety minutes.

The boys from D-17 kept going on with a man down and could have opened the scoring but the D-15 keeper was at his best.

On the other hand Teddy Kollie of D-!7 produced several spectacular saves to keep his team in the grand final.

Both teams fought to get the curtain raiser but could not lead to the match being decided from the spot as District 17 walked away with the tournament trophy and cash prize.

The trophy is the District 17 first Championship in four separate editions of the Tournament.

District # 17 however, walked away with the trophy, medals and L$300,000 as winners.