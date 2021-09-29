Liberia: Nimba Lawmakers Visit Arcelormittal Liberia

Five Nimba County legislators on last Saturday visited the ArcelorMittal Liberia Yekepa concession on a citizen's engagement tour, announced by Senator Jeremiah Koung to obtain information about AML's operations, and to interact with staff of the company.

Representatives Roger Domah, D. Twain Gleekia, Gonpue L. Kargon, Prince S. Tokpah, and Senator Jeremiah Koung, visited the Tokadeh Mines and the residential area and AML Hospital in Yekepa, and also visited some non-operational locations around Area F.

Senator Jeremiah Koung who headed the team said it was part of their responsibilities as lawmakers to engage with ArcelorMittal on the concerns of the citizens, stating that they are all working for the development of Liberia as the common agenda. He concluded with "the citizens have the right to petition their representatives. When they do, we have to come and listen to them and see for ourselves".

During a debriefing session held at the ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy, AML's Head of Government and Community Relations Marcus Wleh said AML welcomes the visit of the Nimba lawmakers and stressed that as a leader in Liberia's private sector, the company operates in an open, transparent, and accountable manner. Wleh said, "ArcelorMittal Liberia is honored to be contributing immensely to Liberia's economy and explained that with the progress being made on the company's expansion project, there will be more opportunities in the areas of jobs, education, training and development, and revenue generation for the Government".

ArcelorMittal Liberia is concerned about the worrying precedent being set by some of the lawmakers during their visit. By making statements that appear to support acts of impropriety against the company; failing to fact-check derogatory remarks against the company and personnel, and refusing to follow safety and security protocols; only reinforce a state of impunity that was voiced.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 17 countries. In 2020, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $53.3 billion and crude steel production of 71.5 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 58.0 million metric tonnes. Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon, and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people, and entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future. ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT), and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS). For more information about ArcelorMittal.