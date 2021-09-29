Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Launches Ayoba

Free, All-In-One, Instant Messaging App for Liberian Youth

Liberia telecommunications giant, Lonestar Cell MTN has launched the social media platform Ayoba here.

The new app is MTN's award-winning, all-in-one, instant-messaging app that enables users to call, text, chat, share photos, play games, listen to music, and more. And all for free for users on the Lonestar Cell MTN Network.

Thelma Ahamba is Lonestar Cell MTN's Data & Devices Specialist she said that Liberian youth are taking courses online, texting, calling, browsing the internet, or uploading" photos to their social media.

She added, "Their challenge is finding the money to pay for data. This situation has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic when many are out of work. Ayoba fixes this problem."

Ms. Ahamba said that Lonestar Cell MTN is working with educational institutions and national non-governmental organizations to ensure young people have unrestricted access to digital services.

"Young people," she added, "already have a lot to worry about, staying connected shouldn't be one of them."

Ayoba, which is South African slang for "cool", "okay" or "all right," was named after an MTN campaign to commemorate the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Now, after two years of existence, Ayoba has a user base of 5.5 million monthly users across Africa and was awarded the Africa Digital Award for Best Mobile Application in November 2020.

Carol Doe, Lonestar Cell MTN Specialist for VAS and Digital explained, "Users can feel confident that their private data will remain private and is treated with the utmost care and respect. It's even safe for junior and senior high school students to use."

Ayoba features peer-to-peer private messaging which is end-to-end encrypted. A user's contacts and location are only available to other users if explicitly shared by the account owner.

In addition, the app features over 130 content channels in seven languages including Liberian Koloqua, Arabic, Dari, Pashto, IsiZulu, English, Kinyarwanda, and French to name a few. Help is available to all users with the in-app, "How To" channel or via our virtual assistant Aya'.

Ayoba offers Group Chat, Status updates, Micro apps, and over 100 content channels bringing news, fashion, beauty, sports, education, and music to users. In addition, Ayoba has an extensive game selection of more than 120 games currently available.

Rahul De, Lonestar Cell MTN CEO said, "We believe everyone deserves the benefits of modern connected life. With Ayoba, we can make this a reality for all Liberians, especially the youth."