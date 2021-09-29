Liberia: Improve the Education System, Mr. Minister

opinion

THE OLDEST independent country in Africa was over the past time seen as a beacon of hope and an oasis for learning. This trend continued for some time until the 1980 coup which overthrew president William R. Tolbert from power.

FROM THERE, many people saw a gradual decline in the education system.

REALIZING THIS DECLINE, former president Samuel K . Doe encouraged the return of American Peace Corps, Japanese Teachers as well as other teachers from some African countries. This was intended to help buttress the teaching staff in Liberia.

WE ARE NOT saying here we support the coming in of foreign teachers to help. We prefer empowering our teachers to be up standard like those foreign teachers and professors.

IT BECAME BAD when over 25,000 students seeking admission into the University of Liberia who took the test failed. This led to former president, madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf describing the system as a mess. However, she tried to repair it. But it looked like that did not meet her expectation.

LOOKING AT THE system today, Liberia is still behind. For example, Poor learning environment, overage enrollment, unskilled and unqualified teachers, poor infrastructure among others are some of the factors impeding the system.

WITH THESE degrading trends, one would expect that this current minister of Education, Prof. Ansu Sonii will do all in his power to improve the system.

BUT IT IS surprising to know that this is not the case. Just right in Montserrado county, many school learning conditions are bad. This was evident when president George Weah paid an unannounced visit to some schools in Montserrado county.

THE PRESIDENT was shocked and later instructed the minister to improve the system. If Montserrado county, which is close to the seat of power is going through this, what much more about those in the remote parts of the country?

WE THINK THIS Minister is not doing anything enough to improve the system. What he is now doing is to be calling on various radio stations to give update. Not by calling on radio stations every week to give update will improve the system.

PUTTING THE right system in place, the quality of teachers in those schools among others. Let others praise your work.

MINISTER, leave the phone calls and start to go into the interior to do field visitation, evaluate the teachers, see the learning environment and look at what the teachers are teaching.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

WE ARE AFRAID that if nothing is done at this time, this country will continue to go backward and you will be one of the persons responsible for increasing the mess.

REMEMBER THE future of this country depends on quality education that will be provided. Government may invest money into the system, but if the right thing is not done at times, Your investment will turn out to increase the bank account of others.

MINISTER , TO be honest, you are not working up to the task to improve the system. Remember whatever you do today will remain history; which you will be judged by tomorrow.

SO, LET LIBERIA wake up for the light to shine. Education is very important for the development of every country and acceleration of growth.