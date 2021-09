Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Kef recorded 23 more COVID-19 cases after the results of 151 laboratory tests were released.

This brings the total number of infections in the region to 19455, since the spread of the pandemic, according to an update by the local health directorate Tuesday.

It also said 22 COVID patients are currently treated in hospitals in the governorate of Kef, including 7 placed in intensive care.

In addition, 172 other patients are subject to medical monitoring at home.