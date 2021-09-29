Liberia: GVL Continues Covid-19 Fight in Rural Liberia

Sinoe County — Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) Inc continue its fight against the deadly Corona virus in its operational areas.

In an effort to curb the spread of the COVID19 pandemic in Liberia, GVL has donated chlorides, powder soap, fuel, hand washing buckets, scratch cards, themo flashes and other COVID19 prevention materials to the Health Authorities in Sinoe and Grand Kru Counties respectively.

The donations by GVL were presented separately to the two counties by GVL Nursing Coordinator, Annie T. Flomo and GVL Head Nurse in Grand Kru County, Zepoe Sieder on behalf of the company.

During the presentation, the proxy for the company while making the donation explained that the donation is the Company's own contribution to fight the virus in the counties.

They also noted that it is also part of the Company's corporate and social responsibilities, working with the counties' health teams to contain the spread of the pandemic in the Southeast area.

The duo called on Liberians to obey all established health regulations as part of global campaign to end the pandemic.

One of the duo, Madam Flomo said that GVL has put preventive and protective measures at all places within the Company's operational areas.

"The company will at all time like to see all public areas in the counties with prevention measures, and one of the means to do that is have hand-wash buckets at the entry points within GVL farm sites and providing necessities at GVL clinics and offices.

She disclosed that there has been internal COVID-19 awareness creation on preventive and protection measures, including washing of hands frequently, maintaining social distancing, avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth and practicing respiratory hygiene.

In their remarks, Sinoe County Health Officer, Dr. Alexander P. Tokpa, and Grand Kru County Health Officer, Dr. J. Woyee S. Wreh, commended GVL Management for the donation and pledged that the items being received will be used for its intended purpose.

The duo said they have always recognized GVL as its major partner in the fight against the COVID19 pandemic.

They said it is not the first assistance and contribution that the Company has rendered to the Counties.

It can be recalled that the Company last year embarked on the training of its security guards and employees at all sites in Sinoe County and Grand Kru County, on how to effectively prevent and/or to contain the spread of the virus which gained fruitful results as no employee in the Company were affected with the virus to date.