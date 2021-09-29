Gambia: GIZ Trains 40 Business Development Partners On SME Business Loop

A German International Corporation (GIZ) in partnership with ECOWAS Regional Stabilisation and Development Fund (ECOWAS-RSDF) has certified 40 participants after completing 10 days rigorous training and coaching on Small, Medium Enterprise (SME) business loop.

The 10-day training which came to an end on Friday at the Sir Dawda Kairaba International Conference Centre was organised by ECOWAS-RSDF and implemented by GIZ.

The training targeted trainers/coaches drawn from five business development partners namely- Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry GCCI, , Gambia Youth Chamber of Commerce GYCC, Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency GIEPA, Startup Incubator Gambia SIG and National Enterprise Development Initiative NEDI.

The training aimed to provide guidance, training as well as coaching in the modern day entrepreneurial competencies and prerequisite skills for start-ups.

The team leader for GIZ (ECOWAS-RSDF) Abdoulie Jallow, emphasised the need to provide the training for Gambians in the business sector, adding "we have trained people and given the capacity to be able to go out there and support business enterprises that are ready for growth and development."

Sally Dibba, who spoke on behalf of the participants expressed delight for the opportunity while applauding the organisers for the training.