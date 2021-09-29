Gambia: Banjulians Blame Gai Construction for Poor Street Construction

Residents in the City of Banjul have raised concern over what many described as 'the poor street works in the city' by Gai Construction Enterprise, thereby making free flow of water almost impossible.

Many concerned residents fault the contractor for the poor engineering work that always causes flooding in the city. However, the malfunctioning of the main canal, which was constructed two years ago, has also compounded the issue, according to some.

In a recent media dispatch, the Banjul City Council stated that 'it has been brought to the attention of the Council that the main ring canal is not functioning and as a result affected some houses especially Tobacco Road, which has caused free flow of water impossible.

The Council, in the release, however appealed for urgent intervention from relevant authorities, further calling on contactors responsible -Gai Construction Enterprise, to remedy the situation.

In an interview with The Point, Tijan Jagne, a resident of Imam Omar Sowe Avenue, called on government and the Banjul City Council to put aside all their differences and work towards the development of the city.

Jange, however, urged the contractor- Hadim Gai of Gai Construction to go back and re-fix the problem, adding that for past two weeks some families were not able to access their kitchen and taps, due to the flooding in compounds.

"The worst part is that the water smells and not even good to breathe from the surrounding."

Augustine Mendy, a resident of Ndangan, a small settlement on the outskirt of Banjul, observed that the flooding has affected them seriously.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Construction Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He lamented some of the hardships the city dwellers experienced especially during high tide.

"When it rains heavily the water adds up to the water of the river and forces itself into our rooms."

He therefore seeks for "help from the government to at least see what they can do about the flooding."

Sulayman Njie, another resident of Banjul, said that it is quite disheartening to see the situation of Banjul especially Tabaco Road after $35.7 Million has been budgeted for the Banjul rehabilitation project.

"This is a disappointing results from the Gai Company with the whole millions spent on this project much efficiency should have been seen."

Sambujang Drammeh, a resident of Tobacco Road expressed similar sentiments. He urged the government and NGO's to come to their aid.

GRCS, Health trained waste handlers in Banjul