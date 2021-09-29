Gambia: Yakarr Football Academy Football Festival Set for Next Month

Yakarr Football Academy football festival is set for next month, according to news reaching Pointsports desk.

The Sifoe based-football academy annual football carnival is expected to attract spectators from Sifoe and its surrounding areas.

The yearly football festival will bring together football academies from Kombo South and other parts of The Gambia.

Yakarr Football Academy will use the annual football festival to scout good players ahead of the 2021-2022 West Coast Regional third division league season.