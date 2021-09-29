Gambia: Yakarr Football Academy Football Festival Set for Next Month

28 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Yakarr Football Academy football festival is set for next month, according to news reaching Pointsports desk.

The Sifoe based-football academy annual football carnival is expected to attract spectators from Sifoe and its surrounding areas.

The yearly football festival will bring together football academies from Kombo South and other parts of The Gambia.

Yakarr Football Academy will use the annual football festival to scout good players ahead of the 2021-2022 West Coast Regional third division league season.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X