Gambia: VP Assures Int'l Community of Fair Election

During the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Vice President Dr. Isatou Touray stated that as the country is on the verge of organising presidential elections in December 2021 and legislative in 2022, no effort will be spared by the government in ensuring that elections are held under free and fair conditions.

"We are going into these elections with the knowledge that our journey towards reform and transformation, be it in the area of good governance, transitional justice, or the civil service and the security sector, is an ongoing one," she said, as we march towards the next phase of our political transition.

VP Touray further assured that The Gambia continues to progress on a positive and upward trajectory, adding that the government's policies and approaches continue to be guided by the awareness of the difficult history that the country traversed to usher in democracy.

She noted that the country is at a crossroads as "we continue to seek national reconciliation, entrench our democracy and consolidate the rule of law."

"The Government of The Gambia has consistently demonstrated its commitment to UN Peacekeeping through its contribution of troops and police to various missions, with an ever-improving level of performance, discipline, and commitment. We continue to enhance our participation by deploying more women peacekeepers, better training in areas requiring critical skill sets, and forging partnerships with stakeholders to expand our participation in more peacekeeping missions."

She emphasised that as the state of their collective security continues to be tested by unprecedented threats and challenges, so has the call to action become more urgent for the international community to support the efforts of the UN Security Council in the maintenance of international peace and security.

In that regard, she reiterated that the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations have proven to be the organisation's strongest instrument and most impactful tool in assisting countries transition from conflict to peace while adding that UN Peacekeeping deserves their renewed support and participation.

Touray expressed gratitude to partners who continue to accompany the country on its sustaining peace and peacebuilding efforts.