Gambia: Alfusainey Gassama Continues Scoring Form in Malaysian League

28 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian striker, Alfusainey Gassama has continued his goal-scoring form for his Malaysian Premier League side Kelantan United after scoring one goal during his side's 3-1 away win over Kuching FA in their week twenty fixture of the Malaysian Premier League (Second Division) played at the Pasir Gudang Corporation Stadium on Saturday.

The 26-year-old forward scored his goal in the 22nd minute after Shafizi Iqmal Khirudin opener in the 20th minute.

Fakhrul Zaman scored Kelantan United third goal in the 45+3 minute after Michael Ijezie scored the only goal for Kuching FA in the 28th minute of the game.

Gassama guided his team to promotion into the Malaysian Second Division League from theM2 Liga (Third Division) two seasons ago.

The win moved Kelantan United to seventh position with 26 points, one point behind Kuching FA who sits fifth position with 27 points after twenty matches.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X