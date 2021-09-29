Gambia: Alfusainey Gassama Continues Scoring Form in Malaysian League

Gambian striker, Alfusainey Gassama has continued his goal-scoring form for his Malaysian Premier League side Kelantan United after scoring one goal during his side's 3-1 away win over Kuching FA in their week twenty fixture of the Malaysian Premier League (Second Division) played at the Pasir Gudang Corporation Stadium on Saturday.

The 26-year-old forward scored his goal in the 22nd minute after Shafizi Iqmal Khirudin opener in the 20th minute.

Fakhrul Zaman scored Kelantan United third goal in the 45+3 minute after Michael Ijezie scored the only goal for Kuching FA in the 28th minute of the game.

Gassama guided his team to promotion into the Malaysian Second Division League from theM2 Liga (Third Division) two seasons ago.

The win moved Kelantan United to seventh position with 26 points, one point behind Kuching FA who sits fifth position with 27 points after twenty matches.