Gambia: CDC United to Lock Horns With Mober FC in Lamin Nawetan

CDC United will lock horns with Mober FC in the on-going Lamin 'nawetan' today, Tuesday at the Late Sanna Jatta Memorial Football Field at 4.30 p.m.

The duo will clash to stun each other to claim the significant three points.

On Wednesday 29 September 2021, Wayeto West FC will take on Golden Gates FC at 4.30 p.m.

The pair will scuffle to overwhelm each other to grip the vital three points.

On Thursday 30 September 2021, Abuko Central FC will entertain senior players at 4.30 p.m.

Both sides will battle to daze each other to clasp the significant three points.