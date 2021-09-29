South Sudan/Gambia: Morocco Mini Tournament - Gambia to Clash With Sierra Leone, South Sudan

28 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team is set to clash with Sierra Leone and South Sudan in the upcoming Morocco mini football tournament next month.

The Scorpions will rub shoulders with Morocco team B in the opening match on 7 October 2021 before locking horns with Sierra Leone in their second match on 9 October 2021.

The Gambia will battle it out with South Sudan in their third match on 12 October 2021.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges will use Morocco mini football tournament to prepare themselves fit for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Cameroon.

