Gambia: Champoetry Solicits Financial Support Ahead of Planned Event

In a bid to create a platform for youth to harness their God given talents through spoken words, Champoetry is seeking financial support in the sum of three hundred and twenty-nine thousand eight hundred dalasi (329, 800.00) for the successful hosting of their mega clash dubbed- Artists vs Poets clash.

The grand spectacular event is slated for 26th November 2021 at Serrekunda West Park. The word power contest is aimed at creating an opportunity for the use of art to promote responsible electoral participation and peaceful elections before, during and after the elections.

According to the founder of Champoetry, Omar Cham, poetry and music are currently the most-followed domain many venture into in the country. The duo can influence the mind of many thus creating an opportunity to educate and entertain the masses.

"Keeping in mind that the level of fragility of the peace in the country amid threats emanating from political parties and misunderstandings and hate speech, it is only right that measures are taken to remind the people of the importance of promoting peaceful elections."