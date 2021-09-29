Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

analysis

Three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, one patient who has been receiving medical treatment in a hospital in the Central Region has recovered fully and has been discharged from the facility.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,629 while the number of deaths stands at 42.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has risen to 6,697.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

28 September 2021