Egypt's First Contemporary Art Exhibition to Kick Off in Oct.

The biggest international exhibition for contemporary art would be held at the Giza Pyramids and the surrounding Giza Plateau from October 21 to November 7.

The "Forever Is Now" exhibition is organized by Art D'Egypte and sponsored by the ministries of tourism and foreign affairs, as well as the UNESCO.

The exhibition represents a merging of ancient heritage and contemporary art at the oldest and last remaining of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, which today survives as a UNESCO world heritage site, Art D'Egypte said in a statement.

The exhibition involves some of the world's leading experts and institutions, with centuries-worth of experience and knowledge on Egyptology, the archaeological history of the plateau, and the ancient history of the Great Pyramids of Giza, the statement added.