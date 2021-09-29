Egypt's First Contemporary Art Exhibition to Kick Off in Oct.

28 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The biggest international exhibition for contemporary art would be held at the Giza Pyramids and the surrounding Giza Plateau from October 21 to November 7.

The "Forever Is Now" exhibition is organized by Art D'Egypte and sponsored by the ministries of tourism and foreign affairs, as well as the UNESCO.

The exhibition represents a merging of ancient heritage and contemporary art at the oldest and last remaining of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, which today survives as a UNESCO world heritage site, Art D'Egypte said in a statement.

The exhibition involves some of the world's leading experts and institutions, with centuries-worth of experience and knowledge on Egyptology, the archaeological history of the plateau, and the ancient history of the Great Pyramids of Giza, the statement added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X