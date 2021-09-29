Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets the Vice President of Brazil

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Vice President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Mr. Hamilton Mourão. The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Brazil's Ambassador in Cairo.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency noted that Mr. Mourão conveyed the greetings of President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, to President El Sisi, lauding Egypt's achievements over the past years in terms of economic reforms and the comprehensive development process. He expressed appreciation for the firm bonds the two countries share at the political and economic levels. He also stressed his country's commitment to further bolstering bilateral cooperation, notably in the economic, trade and military fields.

President El-Sisi asked for his greetings to be conveyed to President Bolsonaro. The President underscored Egypt's appreciation for the outstanding relations with Brazil. President El-Sisi looked forward to enhancing cooperation across various areas so as to benefit from the two countries' capabilities, given Brazil's developmental experience and the strategic importance that Brazil represents to Egypt as a key trade partner in Latin America.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency added that the two sides agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in an array of areas, particularly in military, security, trade and economic fields. This is in addition to benefiting from the investment opportunities in Egypt and encouraging Brazilian tourism to Egypt's tourist destinations.

President El-Sisi and Brazil's Vice President underlined their keenness on continuing coordination within international fora, particularly in light of their alignment in views on regional and international issues, including disarmament and non-alignment. This is in addition to their role in voicing developing countries' interests and visions in international fora, as the most influential countries in their respective regions to enhance regional stability.

Brazil's Vice President was briefed on the latest developments in the Middle East region, in light of Egypt's pivotal role under the leadership of President El-Sisi. The two sides exchanged points of view with regard to the Palestinian cause, as well as developments in Libya and Tunisia. Mr. Mourão valued Egypt's continuous efforts to preserve and reinforce security and stability for all countries in the region.

President El-Sisi and Brazil's Vice President exchanged views on the latest developments in the Renaissance Dam dossier. This included the latest Security Council Presidential Statement on the Renaissance Dam, which called on all parties to reach a legally-binding agreement on the filling and operation of the dam within a short period of time. Mr. Mourão asserted that his country understands the importance of the Nile River to Egypt for the sake of water and food security.

