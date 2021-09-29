Egypt: PM Praises Cooperation With Parliament to Finalize Pending Legislation

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli congratulated the parliament on the approach of resuming its sessions scheduled for early October; at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Madbouli made the remarks during his meeting on Tuesday with Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Alaa el Din Fouad. The meeting touched on the broad outlines of the government's legislative agenda, as well as the draft laws of top priority for the government.

The prime minister commended cooperation and coordination with the parliament with a view to finalizing all pending legislation in a way that helps serve the interests of Egyptian citizens.

In this regard, he assigned the minister of parliamentary affairs to maintain coordination among the ministries concerned to determine the laws of priority.

President Sisi has issued decrees calling on the House of Representatives and the Senate to commence their second legislative sessions on October 2 and 5, respectively.