Egypt: Sisi Says Egypt Looks Forward to Strengthening Cooperation With Brazil in Various Fields

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has affirmed Egypt's keenness on developing relations with Brazil in various fields and boosting mutual cooperation to achieve development.

The president made the remarks Tuesday during a meeting with Vice President of Brazil Hamilton Mourão in the presence of Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

Mourão praised the great achievements made in Egypt at the political and economic levels under President Sisi, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

The two sides called for strengthening cooperation between the two countries at the military, security, commercial and economic levels and coordinating stances at international forums on various regional and international issues of mutual concern, including disarmament and non-alignment, the spokesman said.

President Sisi briefed the Brazilian official on the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, Libya and Tunisia.

The meeting also tacked the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) issue in light of the recent UNSC resolution with Mourão affirming his country's understanding of the importance of the River Nile for Egypt's water and food security.