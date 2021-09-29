Egypt: Sisi Says Egypt Looks Forward to Strengthening Cooperation With Brazil in Various Fields

28 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has affirmed Egypt's keenness on developing relations with Brazil in various fields and boosting mutual cooperation to achieve development.

The president made the remarks Tuesday during a meeting with Vice President of Brazil Hamilton Mourão in the presence of Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

Mourão praised the great achievements made in Egypt at the political and economic levels under President Sisi, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

The two sides called for strengthening cooperation between the two countries at the military, security, commercial and economic levels and coordinating stances at international forums on various regional and international issues of mutual concern, including disarmament and non-alignment, the spokesman said.

President Sisi briefed the Brazilian official on the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, Libya and Tunisia.

The meeting also tacked the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) issue in light of the recent UNSC resolution with Mourão affirming his country's understanding of the importance of the River Nile for Egypt's water and food security.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X