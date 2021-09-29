Sierra Leone: Millennium Challenge Corporation Acting CEO Praises Sierra Leone On Preparation of Compact, Describes President Julius Maada Bio As Champion in the Fight Against Corruption

27 September 2021
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

Washington, D.C., United States, Monday 27 September 2021 - Acting Chief Executive Officer of Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), Mahmoud Bah, has praised Sierra Leone for its unprecedented work in the preparation and development of the MCC compact and described His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio as a champion in the fight against corruption.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with President Bio, the Acting CEO said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, tremendous and amazing work has been done so far by Sierra Leone towards the development of a compact.

"The speed and calibre of your team have been impressive. Thank you for the leadership that you have provided for the great work," Mahmoud Bah stated.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MCC, Alexia Latortue, explained the three priorities of the MCC - combating climate change, inclusion and gender and catalysing the private sector.

In response, President Bio said that Sierra Leone was fully committed to the development of the MCC compact, adding that the Threshold Programme had laid a strong foundation for the development of the compact.

He commended the MCC for its support and highlighted efforts by the government to fight corruption, mitigate climate change challenges, promote inclusive and gender issues, support the private sector and the human capital development agenda.

"The binding constraint we have is in the energy sector. We recognise that we are lagging, but we believe that the energy sector is a great enabler of Human Capital Development. Human Capital Development will not succeed if we do not provide accessible, affordable and green energy," President Bio stated.

It could be recalled that in December 2020, the MCC Board of Directors selected Sierra Leone as eligible to develop a compact.

Read the original article on Sierra Leone Government.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Sierra Leone. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X