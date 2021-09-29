Algeria: President Tebboune Invites NESEC to Make Unprecedented Recommendations

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune has invited the members of the National Economic, Social and Environmental Council (NESEC), he installed Tuesday in Algiers, to develop national and unprecedented socio-economic and environmental recommendations.

During the installation ceremony, President Tebboune stressed "the important role of the Council," calling on its members to "to formulate unprecedented national recommendations on all economic, social and environmental issues and to use Algerian skills to revive the national economy."

Economic guidelines, he continued, change from one country to another, despite the existence of common denominators, explaining that "economics is one of the human sciences and is then linked to man, civilizations, behaviour, training, work patterns and consumption.

Citing some economic experiences of European countries, such as Greece, Italy and Germany, the head of State argued that "there is no obligation to impose imported ideas... this will require Algerian expertise, aware of the situation, able to analyse it and find solutions."

President Tebboune welcomed the role of the National Economic, Social and Environmental Council, enshrined in the revised Constitution (2020), with the integration of the environmental dimension, meant to be a "space for dialogue to determine the appropriate scientific tools to establish a new economic model and to propose recommendations that can preserve and enhance social achievements."