Algeria: President Tebboune Invites NESEC to Make Unprecedented Recommendations

28 September 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune has invited the members of the National Economic, Social and Environmental Council (NESEC), he installed Tuesday in Algiers, to develop national and unprecedented socio-economic and environmental recommendations.

During the installation ceremony, President Tebboune stressed "the important role of the Council," calling on its members to "to formulate unprecedented national recommendations on all economic, social and environmental issues and to use Algerian skills to revive the national economy."

Economic guidelines, he continued, change from one country to another, despite the existence of common denominators, explaining that "economics is one of the human sciences and is then linked to man, civilizations, behaviour, training, work patterns and consumption.

Citing some economic experiences of European countries, such as Greece, Italy and Germany, the head of State argued that "there is no obligation to impose imported ideas... this will require Algerian expertise, aware of the situation, able to analyse it and find solutions."

President Tebboune welcomed the role of the National Economic, Social and Environmental Council, enshrined in the revised Constitution (2020), with the integration of the environmental dimension, meant to be a "space for dialogue to determine the appropriate scientific tools to establish a new economic model and to propose recommendations that can preserve and enhance social achievements."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X