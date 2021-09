Tunis/Tunisia — The Consulate General of Tunisia in Tripoli, on Tuesday, announced the extradition of 76 young Tunisians who were held in immigration detention centres in Libya.

This is the last group of Tunisian nationals arrested recently by the Libyan authorities for "participation in unauthorised migration operations," the Consulate General said in a statement.

The group is expected to arrive in Tunis on Tuesday evening through the Ras Jedir crossing, it added.