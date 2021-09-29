Tunisia: High-Level Military Delegation Meets With Africom's Commander

Tunis/Tunisia — A high-level military delegation met on Tuesday afternoon at the VIP lounge of El Aouina military airport with AFRICOM's commander, U.S. Army General Stephen Townsend who arrived in Tunis from Libya.

The talk focused on scaled-up cooperation in training, border securing and fight against terrorism and organised crime, the Defence Ministry said.

Stronger operational capabilities in training, intelligence and joint drills also took centre stage along with the security situation in the region.