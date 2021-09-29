Tunisia: Covid-19 Vaccine - 3rd Dose to Be Administered to People Aged 75 Years and Over (Jalila Ben Khelil)

Tunis/Tunisia — The scientific committee for the fight against the coronavirus approved at its periodic meeting Tuesday the decision to administer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 75 and over, said official spokesperson for the committee, Jalila Ben Khelil.

She told TAP that a third booster dose will be delivered soon to the age group of 75 years and over and will later be generalised to people aged 50 years and above.

A third dose of COVID-19 vaccine will also be administered to people with chronic diseases causing a decline in immunity and will be generalised thereafter to various patients with chronic diseases, as well as health professionals, whose first shot dates from March 2021, Ben Khelil further noted.

The meeting of the scientific committee also discussed an adaptation of the type of vaccine administered to travelers, added Ben Khelil.

A section "travelers" will be added to the evax system allowing people wishing to travel to register to choose the vaccine approved in the country of destination, she pointed out.