Tunisia: Covid-19 Vaccine - 3rd Dose to Be Administered to People Aged 75 Years and Over (Jalila Ben Khelil)

28 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The scientific committee for the fight against the coronavirus approved at its periodic meeting Tuesday the decision to administer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 75 and over, said official spokesperson for the committee, Jalila Ben Khelil.

She told TAP that a third booster dose will be delivered soon to the age group of 75 years and over and will later be generalised to people aged 50 years and above.

A third dose of COVID-19 vaccine will also be administered to people with chronic diseases causing a decline in immunity and will be generalised thereafter to various patients with chronic diseases, as well as health professionals, whose first shot dates from March 2021, Ben Khelil further noted.

The meeting of the scientific committee also discussed an adaptation of the type of vaccine administered to travelers, added Ben Khelil.

A section "travelers" will be added to the evax system allowing people wishing to travel to register to choose the vaccine approved in the country of destination, she pointed out.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X