Tunisia: Covid-19 - Two More Deaths, 61 New Infections in Sfax

28 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Two people died of the coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Sfax governorate, where the pandemic has caused 1,737 fatalities, according to a report published by the Local Health Directorate on Tuesday.

Another 61 people in the region have tested positive for the virus, after publishing the results of 571 tests, pushing the overall number of infections in Sfax to 56,613.

On the other hand, 55 people have recovered from the disease, making a total of 54,910 recoveries.

There are currently 67 patients admitted to public hospitals in the region, including 21 in intensive care, while another 15 are in private clinics, according to the same source.

Moreover, 837,729 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the governorate, since the launch of the jab drive in mid-March.

