Tunisia: Al Massar Proposes Creation of 'Political Front' to Serve As 'Monitoring Force'

28 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Al Massar tabled a proposal to form a political, civil, democratic and social front in which the Tunisian General Labour Union (French: UGTT) is a pivotal player, said Secretary-General Faouzi Charfi.

This front will act as " a force for monitoring, political pressure and watch out to correct the process," he further told TAP following a meeting that brought together Tuesday party leaders and SG of the labour union Noureddine Tabboubi.

Charfi said his party endorsed the measures announced on July 25 as " a way out of the crisis" and "a step to fix the process" but there is need to involve national organisations and parties on the basis of participatory democracy."

Al Massar is utterly opposed to "power monopoly" and has fears about the presidential decree 117 insofar as the reform of the constitution and the election law require a participatory approach, he said .

President Kaïs Saïed announced a host of exceptional measures on July 25 under Article 80 of the constitution, including freezing parliament, lifting the immunity of MPs and dismissing premier Hichem Mechichi.

Saied enacted on September 22 a decree on new exceptional measures. This includes the extension of the parliament's suspension and lifting of MPs' immunity. Likewise, the speaker of the parliament and its members will see their allowances and benefits suspended.

