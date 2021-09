Tunis/Tunisia — World's 16th Tunisian Ons Jabeur has qualified for the Round of 16 of the Chicago Fall Tennis Class, after defeating Taïwanese Su-Wei Hsieh (world's 97th) 2-0 (6/1, 6/0) at the round of 32 on Tuesday afternoon.

Jabeur will meet at the next round the winner of Wednesday's match between world's 24th US Jessica Pegula and German Andrea Petkovic (64th).