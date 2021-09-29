Nigeria: Special Olympics Nigeria Concludes SNF Coach Developer Project

Special Olympics Nigeria has successfully concluded its Coach Developer Project sponsored by Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

The project aimed at improving quality of coaching through a combination of in-person and virtual training is aimed at providing coaching education support for coaches and athletes through training, seminars and workshops.

As part of the project activities, Special Olympics Nigeria organised leadership forums for 144 participants. It created a platform for coaches' and athletes' developmental support as well as identifying business opportunities in sports.

At the end of implementation of project activities after a six-month duration, the programme achieved successful training of 263 coaches on unified sports, leadership skills, sports management, fitness and safety techniques.

"This was achieved alongside the promotion of the utilization of the Special Olympics Learning Portals which resulted in completion of online courses by over 420 coaches nationwide," a statement from Special Olympics Nigeria announced.

It also revealed that the partnership between Special Olympics Nigeria and Stavros Niarchos Foundation has been tremendous towards achieving the mission of Special Olympics by promoting inclusion, encouraged friendships, and showcase the sports skills of persons with intellectual disabilities.

Special Olympics Nigeria is part of a worldwide movement (Special Olympics international) that is aimed at changing the misconceptions individuals have about people with intellectual disabilities (PWID).

"Our mission is to provide various sports training and athletic competitions in a variety of Olympic - type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities thus providing a platform where their abilities are celebrated in the society.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is one of the world's leading private, international philanthropic organizations, making grants to non-profit organizations in the areas of arts and culture, education, health and sports, and social welfare.