Nigeria: Nine Killed As Herdsmen Attack Benue Communities

Makurdi — At least nine persons were killed by persons suspected to herdsmen in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State. Chairman of the LGA, Caleb Aba, who disclosed this yesterday to newsmen in a telephone chat, said the attackers invaded the community last weekend, kidnapped his younger brother with four others when they went to the farm.

The killing happened just as three persons died and one seriously injured yesterday in Anyiin, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State when a mining pit collapsed.

Speaking on the attack by the herdsmen, Aba said:"Yes. On Friday last week, my younger brother went to the farm with four others at the outskirts of Gbajimba town to harvest rice when the attackers ambushed them on the farm. The other four ran and were not caught but he being the youngest among them could not escape. They caught him and killed him."

"I have been following his whereabout until this morning when I learnt he was killed. We have not recovered the body. On Sunday evening, it was Gbajimba market day and the NKST church had their holy communion. So, those who were coming from the church and those leaving the market were attacked. Four people were killed and several others injured who are presently receiving treatment at the Air Force Base hospital in Makurdi. Yesterday morning (Monday), they were at Ulever community and four people were killed", the chairman added.

Benue State Police Public Relations' Officer DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed that four people were killed while others sustained injuries. She said the Commissioner of Police visited the scene, adding that investigation is in progress.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, Anyiin, Logo Local Government Area, where the mine collapsed, Comrade Terséer Agbe, disclosed that the miners refused adamantly to heed to several warnings from the council to stop their illegal activities.

According to the chairman, they told him outrightly that they do not have any business with the council, claiming that they have their licence from Abuja.

"There are some miners in Anyiin some are illegal while some claim to be legitimate but we do not know anything about it. They just came with their papers and the chiefs gave them letters to start work.

"Very early in the morning today(Tuesday) I was called and informed that some people about four were trapped in the mining pit. So, I directed that something should be done about it only to be called later and told that they discovered three dead bodies and one injured person. I had called for series of meeting with these miners and they refused to turn up. Even the district heads could not organise them to attend the meetings."Everyone is aware including the governor. When you question them, they tell you that they do not have any business with the local government, that they collect their license from the federal government. It is the duty of the State government to stop their activities. At a point we reported to the State government and the Governor sent the Commissioners for Land, Survey and Solid Minerals and that of Agriculture. They were told to shut the pit but nothing happened and they continued with their job," Agbe said.