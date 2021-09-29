Tunisia: Ben Arous - 63.56 Percent of Locals Administered Covid-19 Vaccines

28 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Local director of health in the governorate of Ben Arous, Moncef Houani said Tuesday 63.56% of the local inhabitants have been administered coronavirus vaccines.

He added that this rate reached 69.5% among people aged 18 and over, among them 85.86% received the first dose of the vaccine.

The same source pointed out that the positivity rate of laboratory tests has dropped to 7% in the governorate of Ben Arous, adding that no deaths from the coronavirus have been reported in the region since the last week.

In addition, 18 COVID patients are currently admitted to the El Yasminet regional hospital, including 8 placed in intensive care, said the same source.

