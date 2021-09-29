Liberia: Stop Killing Our Women

A silent but gruesome attack on women for whatever reason is raging in Liberia like business as usual. Every other day across the country, including the capital, Monrovia the dead body of a woman is discovered and reported with perpetrators at large.

In less than a month, the number of murder-related deaths involving women is not only scary but attention-drawing though no one seems to be listening, not even the government.

The attacks range from domestic violence to ritualistic killings that specifically target women with some of the victims narrowly escaping their captors by the skin of their teeth. To cite but a few, a young lady was discovered murdered on September 18th along the beach in Sinkor, Monrovia. Next, a female survivor narrated her ordeal from riding a commercial bike when a male passenger that sat behind suffocated her by placing a handkerchief on her face, forcing her to go unconscious.

She was subsequently taken to an unknown destination where she saw other fellow women subjected to the cruelty of unimaginable proportion but managed to escape after her captors put her aside because she was in her menstrual cycle, so she was able to narrate her experience to the media.

On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, the body of a reportedly insane woman was found dead in Caldwell, Montserrado County in an apparent attack with no arrest made.

These mysterious killings are occurring at a time Liberians gear up for several by-elections across the country, including Montserrado County. Killing for ritualistic purposes, particularly to gain political power in Liberia is an age-old practice.

But what is even more regretting is the lack of intervention by state security forces, specifically the Liberia National Police. The inaction of the Police in terms of arrest is leaving citizens to think otherwise about their government.

The situation has reached an alarming level to an extent that the Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission of Liberia Cllr. Dampster Brown recently raised serious concern about mysterious deaths and disappearances in the country.

Cllr. Brown described such incidents as basic human rights issues that need to be addressed. We agree with him wholeheartedly that there is a need for swift intervention by relevant state institutions to halt the secret killings in our country, particularly those targeting women.

Even since violence from our civil war ceased about 17 years ago, respect for basic human rights continues to elude Liberians with arbitrary killings being the order of the day. We call on the Weah administration to halt the secret murders across the country to restore public confidence in the administration. Failure to do so risks citizens taking the law into their own hands to protect themselves.