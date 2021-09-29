Liberia/Senegal: Females Lonestar Gear up for Senegal

Liberia's female national team is scheduled to face Senegal on 20th October 2021at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia, for the African Women's Nations Cup qualifier.

The national female football team of Liberia will kick off preparation this week, ahead of the stamina demand game against Senegal.

But Liberians are apprehensive about the readiness of the girls, who have been out of action since the female national league closed nearly three months ago. Players have been on vacation, and are currently low on energy.

On the other hand, the Senegalese women's team began early preparation weeks ago while their counterparts in Liberia have less than a month's training ahead of the qualification fixture.

The game in Monrovia will be a heated encounter, as both sides will be pushing for an early lead to better their chances ahead of the second leg.

Liberia is blessed with amazing female players, but late preparation is one of the major factors affecting their performance.

Their last international fixture was against Sierra Leone during the Mano River Union Peace Tournament played in Freetown on Monday, April 26, 2021; since then the team has been out of engagement. Barracks Young Comptrollers FC's former head coach Robert Lartey is the current head coach of the Liberia Women's National Team. Liberians will be demanding a shining result from the girls, but Coach Lartey hints that things will kick off this week, and the girls will be ready for the match.