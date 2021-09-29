Tanzania: Majaliwa Stresses on Technological Diplomacy

PRIME Minister (PM) Kassim Majaliwa has tasked the newly sworn in Tanzanian ambassador to South Korea, Togolani Mavura to go and further strengthen the existing diplomatic ties between the two countries, particularly in the area of technological diplomacy.

Mr Majaliwa issued the directive shortly after President Samia Suluhu Hassan swore-in ambassador Mavura and the Secretary of the Public Service Commission Mr Mathew Modest Kirama yesterday at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma capital.

"For a longtime now Tanzania and South Korea have enjoyed cordial diplomatic relations, we anticipate that the ties will be strengthened even further. "Tanzania demands opportunities for its citizens, especially in the areas of emerging technologies and trade," said Mr Majaliwa.

He informed the new envoy to remember to furnish his performance report every after three months with regard to the achievements and status of businesses that are in the pipeline.

On her part,Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, ambassador Liberata Mulamula, said the ministry has acquired a youthful diplomat who is not very new in that line of duty.

"He is a person with great vigor and has once served in various roles including being advisor to retired President Jakaya Kitwete in the area of diplomacy," she said.

In separate occasion at the Chamwino State House, President Samia received diplomatic credentials from new Somali ambassador to Tanzania, Zahra Ali Hassan.

After receiving the credentials, President Samia held talks with the ambassador Hassan.

The President also received diplomatic credentials from new French ambassador Nabil Hajlaoui before the two held talks at the State House. In another development, President Samia has appointed three members of the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

The appointed members are Ms Asina Abdillah Omar, who has been reappointed for the second term in office, Ms Magdalena Rwebangira, from the Tanzania Law Society (TLS) and Judge Jacob Mwambengele from the Court of Appeal.

According to a statement released yesterday by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, the appointments were effective from September 14th this year.