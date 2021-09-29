Rwanda: Masabo Eulogised as a 'Passionate Educationist'

Friends, students and colleagues of late Martin Masabo, are mourning the 64-year-old, describing him as a man who had sacrificed his life to deliver quality education for all Rwandan generations.

Masabo, who was living with hypertension, succumbed to Covid-19 related complications on Monday, September 27.

He had been the head master of Lycée de Kigali (LDK) since 2000.

Born in Karongi district in 1957, Masabo attended his primary and secondary school in Tanzania. He continued his university studies in the US and went back to Tanzania after graduation.

He taught different schools in Tanzania before becoming a lecturer at the University of Rwanda's College of Science and Technology (CST) - then called Kigali Institute of Science and Technology - before heading Lycée de Kigali in 2000.

Different colleagues and former students who were interviewed described Masabo as a 'passionate educationist'

Sister Helene Nayituriki, a former headmistress of Lycée Notre-Dame de Cîteaux is among few people who might have known Masabo for quite some time.

According to Nayituriki, she met 15 years back both as educators, and had maintained their friendship, adding that she last met him last month.

"He was such a man who had sacrificed his life to achieve the quality of education that the government wants, and he always took a rest after all the tasks on the table had been completed," she recalls.

Nayituriki added that Masabo's passion for education pushed him to become one of the founding members of HOSO (Heads of Schools Organisation), a local organisation that aimed at heightening the quality of education in schools.

It was founded six years ago, and all the members shared the common belief that once the head is not healthy, neither is the body, hence founding HOSO to enhance the leadership in schools so as to produce skilled students.

"He was an advisor to the HOSO initiative and he was really dedicated to helping us grow and make an impact to deliver quality education in the society," she added.

Apart from these dockets, he was also an education advisor to the City of Kigali.

Emmanuel Mudidi, a former education minister is another person who gave an insight of who Masabo was, recalling the time when he made the decision to make Masabo headmaster.

"He was at the time, a lecturer at the UR's college of Science and technology (then KIST) and when I asked him to become headmaster at a secondary school, he didn't take long to accept because of the passion he had for education," he said.

"Imagine telling someone to quit his university job and abandon all those benefits to go to a high school!" he said.

"And when he took the job, the school was such a disorganised institution and some students made the environment ungovernable, but it took him less than a year to get a school back to normal," he recalls.

His former student, currently a journalist and renowned comedian Arthur Nkusi also said that he will remember the 64-year old as a hardworking educator.

Nkusi who has been at LDK from 2007 to 2009 said that he was rarely absent from school.

"You could always find him at the school, he rarely absented, but always found walking in front of classrooms socializing with his students," he said, pointing out that he was a social and interactive leader.

The Seka Live founder also reiterated that his headmaster encouraged them to build a strong destiny and facilitated them to promote their talents.

"I remember that he was okay with giving us permissions to go out for performances, and we had a journalism club to develop our talents, so that is how he encouraged us to be hard working and follow our dreams," said Nkusi.

After the announcement of his death, senior government officials, scholars, family and friends took to social media and mourned the deceased.

The details of burial and funeral ceremonies had not been confirmed by press time.

Masabo is survived by a wife - MP Odette Uwamariya - and three children; two sons and a daughter.