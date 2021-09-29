Tanzania: FCs Launches Citizen-Centred Strategic Plan

FOUNDATION for Civil Society (FCS) has launched its five year strategic plan (2022-2026) that would see more participation of the citizens in elections and socio-economic activities.

The document would mainly focus on empowering women, youths and people with disabilities, according to FCS Executive Director Francis Kiwanga, adding that the new plan marks the beginning of the organisation's 4th strategic period.

Mr Kiwanga said by 2026, the strategy will ensure that the citizens are actively involved and participate in electoral processes that are more free, fair and inclusive.

"In implementing the strategy, our ultimate target group is citizens. We shall continue to give special attention to the poor people especially (women and men), women, children, People with disabilities (PWDS), youths and other vulnerable and marginalised groups," he said.

He said the new strategy had broadened more new areas of focus in comparison to the previous strategies that had only three thematic mainstreaming governances, livelihoods and markets.

"In response to the needs of stakeholders, grantees and government in particular and the review of the mission and vision, additional thematic areas have been introduced," he stated.

Furthermore, the document will ensure that youths, people with disabilities and women secure greater access to markets, jobs, livelihoods and resources.

Kiwanga noted that the civil societies will insist on awareness among women on their rights as stipulated in legal frameworks, improved accessibility to social services and infrastructure among people with disabilities & the elderly (especially women and disabled).

"We shall play a role of strengthening local and national platforms for conflict resolution and peace maintenance in the community," he said.

Besides that, FCS will ensure that citizens, including marginalised groups have increased knowledge on conflict concepts and actively participate in preventing and resolving conflicts.