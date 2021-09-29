Tanzania: Small Miners' Peg Hope on New Gold Refineries

Geita — Small scale miners have a greater chance to increase their revenue and contribute to economic growth thanks to the establishment of gold refineries in the Lake Zones.

The Export and Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) Senior Investment Officer, Panduka Yonazi said at the fourth Geita Mining Technology and Investment exhibition in Geita Region over the weekend that gold refineries will end exports of raw gold.

"The gold refineries in the Lake Zone are giving small scale miners assurance to add value to the gold mines instead of selling raw gold," he said.

The two gold refineries licensed by EPZA are namely the Mwanza Precious Metal Refinery (MMPR) gold with the capacity to refine up to 480 kilogrammes (of the gold) per day and the Geita Gold Refinery with the capacity to process 600 kilogrammes of gold per day.

The gold refineries in the area are not only providing refinery services to local miners and traders but also those from the neighbouring countries of the Republic Democratic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia.

Mr Panduka said during the mining technology and investment exhibition in Geita Region, EPZA informed participants particularly small scale miners of the benefits of refining gold mines instead of selling them in raw form.

"EPZA used the Mining Technology and Investment exhibition to impart knowledge and information to small scale miners on the need to refine gold before selling it in the market," he said.

Also, EPZA used the opportunity to provide detailed information to small scale miners and other investors on the guidelines for the establishment of gold refineries as well as the technical support for which EPZA can provide to them.

Mr Yonazi said also that they used the exhibition to invite investors to establish industries at the Geita EPZ grounds where all the necessary services including the plots for establishing industries are available.

He said the education provided to small scale miners and other participants on the exhibitions were received positively with a good number showing interest to invest under the EPZ window.

He said one of the primary objectives for EPZA participating in the exhibitions and other forums is to provide education to the public on investment opportunities for grab through the export processing zone (EPZ) and special economic zones (SEZ).